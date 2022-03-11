Ares Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $697,997.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.21 or 0.06602550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,798.68 or 0.99863228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041978 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

