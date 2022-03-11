Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Down 77.5% in February

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 844,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARDS opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.26. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

