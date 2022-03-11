Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Down 77.5% in February

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 844,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ARDS opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.26. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.25.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.
