Aries Wealth Management Acquires 12,930 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.09. 38,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $140.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

