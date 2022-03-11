Aries Wealth Management Acquires 16,947 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 555.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,772. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $104.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $4,765,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.