Aries Wealth Management Acquires 219,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NUV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,533. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

