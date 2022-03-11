Aries Wealth Management Acquires 61,260 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $362,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,425,000 after acquiring an additional 289,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. 32,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,373. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

