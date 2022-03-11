Aries Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 306.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 1,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 16,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.78. The company had a trading volume of 537,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,889,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

