Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 162.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $60.41. 206,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,865,501. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

