Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 623.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,159 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,322. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.