Aries Wealth Management Buys 12,854 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 618.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,815,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

