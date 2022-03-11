Aries Wealth Management Buys 137,680 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 829.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,680 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

