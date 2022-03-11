Aries Wealth Management Buys 13,800 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,165. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.