Aries Wealth Management Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 537.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,580. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.