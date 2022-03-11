Aries Wealth Management Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 625.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41,826 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.77. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

