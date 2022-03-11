Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 728.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $111.57. 33,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,154. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.60 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.