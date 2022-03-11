Aries Wealth Management Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 617.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Diageo by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $178.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.27 and its 200-day moving average is $201.53. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $163.41 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.