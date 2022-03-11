Aries Wealth Management Has $3.28 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 572.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.93 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

