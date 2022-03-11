Aries Wealth Management Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Impinj worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. increased their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Impinj stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,755. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,512 shares of company stock worth $4,236,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

