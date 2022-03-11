Aries Wealth Management Has $4.39 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

SHY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. 29,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,263. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

