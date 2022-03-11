Aries Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $11.31 on Friday, reaching $427.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,289. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.03. The company has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

