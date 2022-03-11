Aries Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 586.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $284.52. 21,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.01 and its 200 day moving average is $316.34. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $264.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

