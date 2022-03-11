Aries Wealth Management Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $75.50. 8,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,198. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

