Aries Wealth Management Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $735,389. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

