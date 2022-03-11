Aries Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.77. 126,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,649,606. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.