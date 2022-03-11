Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 570.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after acquiring an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.