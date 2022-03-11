Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 654.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

