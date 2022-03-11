Aries Wealth Management Purchases 15,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,875 shares of company stock worth $17,983,764. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,582. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

