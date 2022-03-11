Aries Wealth Management Purchases 29,250 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,095 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.29 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,469. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

