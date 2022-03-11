Aries Wealth Management Purchases 3,499 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 509.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 157.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $3,064,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $681.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.27 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

