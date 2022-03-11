Aries Wealth Management Purchases 84,476 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 612.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,476 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 956,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,371,574. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

