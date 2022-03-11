Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 117.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.04. 491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,711. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $175.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

