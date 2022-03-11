Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 630.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.03. 16,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,228. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $205.66 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.27.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

