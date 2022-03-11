Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 245.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 3.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $33,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 684,075 shares of company stock worth $83,353,269 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.79. The company had a trading volume of 63,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,836. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

