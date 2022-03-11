Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.57). 50,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 177,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.55).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.99. The company has a market cap of £154.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 75.64 and a quick ratio of 74.86.

In other Arix Bioscience news, insider Robert Lyne purchased 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £49,999.20 ($65,512.58).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

