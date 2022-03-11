Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Up 2%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). 89,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,140,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
The firm has a market cap of £2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75.
About Arkle Resources (LON:ARK)
