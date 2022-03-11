Arlington Partners LLC Buys 3,309 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3,764.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.30. 4,768,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

