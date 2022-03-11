Arlington Partners LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,004.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 37,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,684,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,195,105. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.