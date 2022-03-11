Arlington Partners LLC Sells 502,591 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502,591 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,257,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 465,042 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 903,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 807,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter.

AMJ stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,049. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

