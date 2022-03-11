Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.90 ($7.50).

AT1 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.13) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.74) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.48) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($7.93) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.43) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.24 ($5.69) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.93 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($7.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.76.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

