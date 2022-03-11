Arqma Price Hits $0.0227 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Arqma has a market cap of $285,781.95 and approximately $637.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.03 or 0.06608627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00273332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.07 or 0.00746400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00068426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00444377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00395728 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,648,068 coins and its circulating supply is 12,603,524 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

