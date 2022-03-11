Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Artemis Therapeutics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Artemis Therapeutics Competitors
|92
|376
|334
|9
|2.32
Risk and Volatility
Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artemis Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-1,237.04%
|Artemis Therapeutics Competitors
|33.45%
|11.35%
|1.51%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
58.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artemis Therapeutics
|N/A
|-$170,000.00
|-27.50
|Artemis Therapeutics Competitors
|$1.11 billion
|$8.55 million
|8.00
Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Artemis Therapeutics competitors beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.
About Artemis Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
