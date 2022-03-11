Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

NYSE AJG opened at $155.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $120.04 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $448,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.