Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.77

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 180511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

