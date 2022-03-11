Ascential (LON:ASCL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $348.89

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 348.89 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 329.80 ($4.32). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 334 ($4.38), with a volume of 595,714 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASCL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 430 ($5.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.77) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.71 ($5.84).

The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 348.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

