ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 199,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in ASGN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

