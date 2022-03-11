ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,280 by Analysts at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.10) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.07) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.86) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.51) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,990 ($52.28).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,792.50 ($23.49) on Friday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.55). The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,086.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,566.40.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.88), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,825,840.20).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

