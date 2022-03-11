ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,300

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASOMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.10) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,583.33.

Shares of ASOS stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $23.90. 15,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,196. ASOS has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

