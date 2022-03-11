ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.10) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,628.57.

ASOS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 15,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,196. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. ASOS has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

