Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 292,505 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,090 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 823,125 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,307. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

About Aspen Group (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.