Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Announces Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ASMB remained flat at $$1.53 during trading on Friday. 1,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

